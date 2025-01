Young, male, migrant: profile of young offenders

Young, male, with a migration background and from a poor home - this is a typical profile of a young serial offender. Added to this are difficult family circumstances: "Parents often don't know what their children are up to all day," says Helmut Hirtenlehner. Following the Halloween riots in Linz in 2022, the professor at Johannes Kepler University (JKU) in Linz was commissioned by the state of Upper Austria and the Upper Austrian Association of Cities and Towns to conduct a study on the topic of criminal teenagers. According to the study, the young offenders often have something else in common: