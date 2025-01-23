Juicy blue savings plans for ORF

The abolition of the household fee is a key election promise of the Blue Party. In other words, the Freedom Party wants to deliver on this point for its voters. "A good third of staff would be affected if 15 percent actually had to be cut. As contracts have to be honored, it is not possible to make quick cuts in personnel. So productions such as "Tatort" or folk music or cooperations will also be affected," warns ORF Foundation Board member Heinz Lederer.