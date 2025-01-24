11 days to go!
The set-up for the World Cup party is in full swing
Three super concerts and a musical - the resort is pulling out all the stops for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The World Championships stage is currently under construction.
On the Medal Plaza, halfway along the Fan Mile in the center of Hinterglemm, the trophies will be presented - hopefully to the delight of the local fans and many Austrian ski stars.
Regardless of who wins the race, the several thousand guests on the Medal Plaza are sure to be in for a real treat. Folk music, White Pearl Mountain Days Night and an Electric Love event are the highlights.
The foundations for the stage were laid back in November to ensure that the whole thing stands on dry ground. The loudspeakers were measured yesterday. Tobias Gailhofer, stage construction manager, explains: "It takes about a week to set up the stage and the technology. Then there's another week of programming."
Of course, everything will be ready for the start of the World Cup. Are he and his team hoping for many Austrian medals? Gailhofer: "We're already cheering our team on, but we're not all sports fans. For us, this is work."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.