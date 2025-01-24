ÖFB youngster Olivier
“I’m extremely excited about my comeback!”
After suffering a fractured tibia in November, things are looking up again for ÖFB youngster Christopher Olivier. The Bregenzerwald native, who is under contract with VfB Stuttgart, plans to start running training again in mid-February. And he has a clear goal for the spring.
It's been just under two months since Christopher Olivier suffered a shin fracture through no fault of his own during the U19 national team's match against Spain. And in those two months, the 18-year-old Auer, who is under contract with German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart and was in the second team there before his injury, has worked hard. First of all, he had to get over the injury.
"Watching the others play while you're lying in bed yourself is not the nicest thing you can imagine," the 18-year-old recalls the tough first few weeks after the operation, in which the fortunately smooth fracture was repaired with two screws, "but now the rehab is going really well. Just as I imagined it would be. Sure, I still tweak from time to time, but that's part of it. Because I've always come back stronger after injuries, I'm looking forward to the future."
Clear goal
As planned, Olivier was allowed to put his crutches away again after Christmas. At the moment, therapy and strength training are still on the agenda. Chris" is expected to be able to start running training in mid-February. And he now has a very clear goal for the spring. "I want to be back on the pitch as soon as possible, I'm extremely excited about my comeback," says the ÖFB youngster, who can hardly wait, "I want to help the team to stay in the third division. But I also still have my big goal in mind - to be able to make my professional debut this season!"
