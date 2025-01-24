Clear goal

As planned, Olivier was allowed to put his crutches away again after Christmas. At the moment, therapy and strength training are still on the agenda. Chris" is expected to be able to start running training in mid-February. And he now has a very clear goal for the spring. "I want to be back on the pitch as soon as possible, I'm extremely excited about my comeback," says the ÖFB youngster, who can hardly wait, "I want to help the team to stay in the third division. But I also still have my big goal in mind - to be able to make my professional debut this season!"