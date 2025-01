Highway closed: Truck on fire before Gleinalm tunnel

Nevertheless, the highway had to be briefly closed in both directions between Deutschfeistritz and St. Michael, which led to traffic jams. The cars were diverted via the S 35 and S 36. The southbound carriageway was then reopened - but there were brief blockages again due to onlookers. Those traveling northbound will have to be patient. The fire has now been extinguished, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.