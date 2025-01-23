First upsets in coalition negotiations

First round of subgroups ends on Friday

The first round of thematic talks is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Discussions will then focus on education, pensions and health as well as foreign and European policy. It is very likely that the subgroups will need several more meetings and that the FPÖ and ÖVP steering groups with party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker will then also have their turn. There is no fixed time frame for the formation of a possible government.