FPÖ angry with ÖVP:
First upsets in coalition negotiations
The government negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP continued on Thursday after the break in the National Council on Wednesday. Right at the beginning, however, there was some sand in the gears ...
Immediately after the start of the "Media" subgroup, the FPÖ briefly withdrew from this round of talks for internal consultations due to disagreements, as FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker said in parliament.
ÖVP's unilateral move annoys FPÖ
The FPÖ is offended by the fact that Kurt Egger, media spokesman for the ÖVP, had invited the media associations to a "personal meeting" on Thursday, probably not by chance directly after the conclusion of the first round of negotiations, as the FPÖ said.
Media associations are concerned about freedom of the press and communication
Egger had already stated on Monday that the ÖVP was reaffirming its support for democracy and media freedom in view of the "current challenges facing the Austrian media landscape". He referred to a letter from the media associations in which the domestic private media associations emphasized on Monday that freedom of the press and freedom of communication is a "constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right".
Hafenecker and Mahrer reaffirm substantive concerns
Before the start of negotiations on Thursday, Hafenecker and the President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Harald Mahrer (ÖVP), held a "doorstep" in front of journalists in the "Plenar Lounge" in parliament, where the substantive concerns of the negotiating partners were reaffirmed.
Talks were scheduled for Thursday between Hafenecker and ÖVP Minister Susanne Raab on the areas of culture and media - with media kicking things off. FPÖ minister Hubert Fuchs and Mahrer will focus on finance and taxes. The economy and national defense are also on the agenda.
First round of subgroups ends on Friday
The first round of thematic talks is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Discussions will then focus on education, pensions and health as well as foreign and European policy. It is very likely that the subgroups will need several more meetings and that the FPÖ and ÖVP steering groups with party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker will then also have their turn. There is no fixed time frame for the formation of a possible government.
Sky Shield remains a hot topic
Negotiations in the subgroups had already begun on Monday of this week. In the first few days, the areas of infrastructure and transport, internal security, agriculture, climate and family were discussed. Possible agreements and compromises have not yet been made public. "Hot potatoes, such as the Sky Shield and EU policy, could reportedly only be dealt with by the leaders of the parties.
Corona, ORF: FPÖ demands movement from ÖVP
According to reports, the FPÖ is expecting movement from the ÖVP above all on its key election promises, such as the "reappraisal" of the corona measures and the abolition of the ORF budget levy. The ÖVP has already openly communicated some of its demands via its business wing. For example, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Harald Mahrer, brought a "flat tax on services" into play.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
