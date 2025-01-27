Active vacation at 1650 m
Win a skiing vacation on Katschberg
Experience your winter dream with guaranteed snow on the Klimaberg Katschberg: ski-in & ski-out, perfectly groomed slopes and relaxation in the panoramic wellness area with a view of snow-covered mountain peaks. With the "Krone" sports newsletter you are not only always well informed about everything that is happening in the world of sport and at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, but with a bit of luck you can also win a skiing vacation (5 nights) for 2 people including gourmet half-board at the 4* superior hotel "Das Katschberg"!
If you want to enjoy winter to the full once again, the 4-star superior hotel "Das Katschberg" is just the place for you. Located directly on the ski slopes, the hotel offers a unique combination of an unobstructed panoramic location and easy access to 80 kilometers of slopes. Ski courses - also for children - start right outside the door.
Sunny skiing & winter enjoyment at the 4* superior hotel "Das Katschberg "
Newly built in 2020 as a sustainable vacation hotel, comfort and a feel-good atmosphere are the top priorities. A spacious 1,000 m² wellness area with saunas, pools and relaxation rooms awaits you - the perfect way to wind down after an active day in the snow. The cuisine is select regional with Alpe-Adria influences, with plant-based or vegan options available on request. As part of the gourmet half-board, you can enjoy breakfast, a lunch snack and a menu of your choice in the evening. The rooms and suites have a modern alpine design. Those who prefer even more luxury or are traveling with the whole extended family can treat themselves to one of the penthouses or family suites.
The sunny ski season from February to the end of March attracts visitors with the best snow conditions from 1,700 m, wonderful slopes and sun terraces. Combine skiing with winter hiking, walks or a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride. With the Hinteregger Bonuscard you also benefit from attractive discounts on ski hire, the in-house ski school and much more. Further information and booking options are available on the official website of the 4* superior hotel Das KATSCHBERG.
Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a skiing vacation (5 nights) for 2 people including gourmet half board and numerous inclusive services at the 4-star superior hotel "Das Katschberg". All participating subscribers to the "Krone" sports newsletter have the chance to win this ski vacation in one of the most beautiful ski resorts in Austria until the closing date for entries on February 10. As a subscriber to the "Krone" sports newsletter, simply complete the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw.
