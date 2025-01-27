Win a skiing vacation on Katschberg

Sunny skiing & winter enjoyment at the 4* superior hotel "Das Katschberg "

Newly built in 2020 as a sustainable vacation hotel, comfort and a feel-good atmosphere are the top priorities. A spacious 1,000 m² wellness area with saunas, pools and relaxation rooms awaits you - the perfect way to wind down after an active day in the snow. The cuisine is select regional with Alpe-Adria influences, with plant-based or vegan options available on request. As part of the gourmet half-board, you can enjoy breakfast, a lunch snack and a menu of your choice in the evening. The rooms and suites have a modern alpine design. Those who prefer even more luxury or are traveling with the whole extended family can treat themselves to one of the penthouses or family suites.