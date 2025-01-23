Participation planned
Citizens to earn money with electricity from large roofs
In a community in Flachgau, residents could soon benefit financially from the village's solar power. According to current plans, interest is to be paid on share certificates. The trend in Salzburg municipalities is towards large photovoltaic areas.
Money from solar power - that's what citizens in Bürmoos could soon be getting. The municipality wants to have photovoltaic modules installed on the roofs of the municipal office and the kindergarten.
The money for the project is to come from the population. As a first step, they can buy share certificates. Interest is paid each year. "We hope that the system will be installed this year," says SPÖ chairwoman Cornelia Ecker. A fixed date has not yet been set.
Interested parties can find out more about the investment project at an information evening on February 20. In a second step, the establishment of an energy community is also being considered. According to the mayor, the municipality wants to give all Bürmoos households and companies the opportunity to take part in a low-cost, regional energy exchange.
The municipality's partner is the Agency for Renewable Energy based in Saalfelden. Among other things, it has installed community solar systems at the retirement home in Thalgau and most recently on the roof of the Elisabeth Church in Salzburg. The largest area of photovoltaic modules commissioned by the AEE agency to date is located on the roof of the Saalfelden school center.
Mayors in several municipalities are already considering moving more in the direction of such large installations. Fuschl am See has halved its subsidies for solar power on private house roofs this year, and other municipalities are also planning reductions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.