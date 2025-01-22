New details known
Crime thriller about tortured baby: parents remain in custody
In a terrible case of suspected abuse, doctors in Vienna fought for weeks to save the life of a newborn baby girl. The baby is now out of danger, but permanent damage is to be expected. Investigators continue to doubt the parents' statements - an expert opinion should now provide clarity.
The drama surrounding the baby is staggering. The baby was reportedly taken to hospital at the end of December at the age of two months with serious injuries. The injuries indicated a shaking trauma, although the Syrian parents (22, 26) maintained their innocence.
Accused parents stick to fall version
Doctors at Vienna's Donauspital have been fighting for the little girl for weeks. She will survive, but will suffer permanent damage. Her own parents are under urgent suspicion. The diabetic father was aggressive during the investigation, the young mother of four only cried.
However, they were unanimous in their statements: in the first interrogations, the couple, who barely spoke a word of German, stated that the five-year-old sister had fallen over the baby, which is said to have caused the child's injuries. A version that did not seem credible. In addition, further medical examinations revealed that the baby also had older injuries such as broken ribs. In addition, the life-threatening condition was not consistent with the alleged fall, as the investigators found.
It remains to be seen what will come out of the expert opinion. It is an essential prerequisite for the further course of the proceedings.
Mag. Andreas Reichenbach, Rechtsanwalt
Bild: Sophie Pratschner
Detention of the parents extended
On Wednesday, the Vienna Regional Court extended the pre-trial detention of the 26-year-old father and 22-year-old mother. An expert was appointed. His expert opinion will decide whether it is really a case of shaking trauma and what happens next in this tragic case.
The youth welfare office has taken another three children from the parents. They are between the ages of two and five and are in the crisis center. No traces of abuse were found on them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.