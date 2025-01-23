Study surprises
How satisfied Austrians are with their job and salary
It is obvious that not everything is rosy on the job market in difficult times. But now a study by Marketagent and an internet sales platform has revealed something surprising. 1020 Austrians were asked whether they were satisfied with their current job ...
As many as seven out of ten Austrians surveyed said that they were looking forward to the next working day. However, only 14.6 percent of them are very happy. Good salary agreements in recent years are also reflected: 76.3 percent are satisfied with their salary. Unsurprisingly, 31.2 percent of older people answered this question with "definitely". For the young, on the other hand, there still seems to be room for improvement.
A good working atmosphere is particularly important to us
If they had to apply for a job, 75.8% would do so again with their current employer. 56.2 percent do not aspire to a management position, only 16.7 percent would like a four-day week, but the desire to work from home is quite high. A third believe they work more from home than in the office, and for 30.5 percent this would be a decisive factor when applying for a job. Even more important: a good working atmosphere (68.4%), flexible working hours (51%), bonuses (41.5%) and more vacation days (34.3%).
Artificial intelligence to help with applications
Incidentally, the majority do not work part-time or marginally due to laziness: 32.5% cited family commitments as the reason, while 22.3% cited excessive workload in their old job. 20.5 percent need more time for themselves, 15.9 percent can make ends meet with a part-time salary.
Incidentally, more than a quarter of young people have already used artificial intelligence to help with job applications. "Vitamin B", i.e. acquaintances who help to get a job, is still irreplaceable for 86.1%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.