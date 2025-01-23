How satisfied Austrians are with their job and salary

A good working atmosphere is particularly important to us

If they had to apply for a job, 75.8% would do so again with their current employer. 56.2 percent do not aspire to a management position, only 16.7 percent would like a four-day week, but the desire to work from home is quite high. A third believe they work more from home than in the office, and for 30.5 percent this would be a decisive factor when applying for a job. Even more important: a good working atmosphere (68.4%), flexible working hours (51%), bonuses (41.5%) and more vacation days (34.3%).