On June 1

“Knitting ship” sets sail for the fifth time

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 11:00

Gabi Seelos is what you might call a wool freak. On June 1, she is inviting people to join her in handicrafts.

0 Kommentare

Her mother and grandmother taught her to crochet, knit and spin. "As a young woman, I always wanted to have a wool store. I fulfilled it with my second husband," she says. She moved to Burgenland - to Neusiedl am See to be precise - and launched the knitting workshop. "At the time, I was pretty much at the end of my rope mentally, but I asked my doctor what she thought about the knitting workshop plan and she said it's always good to have a goal. Well, she was right."

She built up a real "wool community" and had 13 needlework sessions a week in the Neusiedl area.

And she loves Lake Neusiedl. "I invited people to the knitting ship for the first time in 2012," she says. Back then, nobody believed it would be a success. But: "The ship was full to bursting," laughs Seelos. This year, the event is set to take place for the fifth time.

Knitting, crocheting - handicrafts take center stage.
Knitting, crocheting - handicrafts take center stage.
(Bild: strickschiff.at)
Wool is also on sale.
Wool is also on sale.
(Bild: strickschiff.at)
(Bild: strickschiff.at)
(Bild: strickschiff.at)

Seelos now lives in Tyrol again, but still enjoys coming to Burgenland. On June 1, Gabi Seelos will be taking handicraft enthusiasts to the ship to crochet, knit and do wool work together. On the Queen Liner on Lake Neusiedl, do-it-yourself enthusiasts will once again meet up to do handicrafts together. "The latest products can be viewed and purchased at the exhibitor stands," says Seelos. By the way, departure is in Mörbisch.C.TitzRegistration at strickschiff@gmail.com

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Kommentare
Folgen Sie uns auf