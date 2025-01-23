“Knitting ship” sets sail for the fifth time

Her mother and grandmother taught her to crochet, knit and spin. "As a young woman, I always wanted to have a wool store. I fulfilled it with my second husband," she says. She moved to Burgenland - to Neusiedl am See to be precise - and launched the knitting workshop. "At the time, I was pretty much at the end of my rope mentally, but I asked my doctor what she thought about the knitting workshop plan and she said it's always good to have a goal. Well, she was right."