First apprenticeship in Upper Austria

17 pioneers learn nursing care at the bedside

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 16:30

Nursing is now available as an apprenticeship for the first time in Upper Austria. Trials have been running since the fall. The project is being rapidly expanded and many training companies are keen to take part. Not only the politicians, but also the apprentices are overjoyed about the opportunity of a low-threshold entry into nursing.

0 Kommentare

There are mixed opinions among our friends, most of whom would not have the confidence to take on this apprenticeship at our age. But it is a wonderful profession. The gratitude of the people is very rewarding," the young people aged between 15 and 19 agree. Since November, it has been possible to complete a nursing apprenticeship in Upper Austria for the first time.

Young people not shy of work
Education and Health Minister Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) is delighted about the low-threshold entry into the care sector. "Young people are wrong to have a work-shy image. Surveys show that 37 percent can imagine working in the care sector," agrees Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), State Councillor for Social Affairs.

Directors responsible for curriculum
The law will also be amended this year so that young people can enter the care sector directly. The curriculum was designed by Edith Eisner, Director of the Linz 1 Vocational School in Urfahr and Jennifer Nieke, Director of the School for Healthcare and Nursing at the NeuromedCampus.

Preparing for difficulties
"All 17 pioneers are proud, they are exactly where they wanted to be," says Eisner, who had individual interviews with all of them. "Topics such as resilience and dealing with emotions in a healthy way are particularly important for such young people. Many of them already have experience from their training companies," adds Nieke.

Zitat Icon

It's great, I'm glad that the apprenticeship exists now. I really enjoy it because you get so much gratitude back from people.

(Bild: Land OÖ/Sternberger)

Pflegelehrling Elena Stojanovic (15) aus Steyr

Bild: Land OÖ/Sternberger

Very popular with training companies
The original two training companies quickly became seven, and 13 more have applied. "We really like the apprenticeship. We never get bored, every day is different," say 16-year-olds Jayden Nelson and Lorenz Bindreiter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
