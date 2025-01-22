Homeless murderer earns a basketful of money from custody

Stigmatized as a "homeless killer"

Judge Stefan Apostol begins his reasoning: "It is well known that we are dealing with a young person." According to the Media Act, these are particularly worthy of protection in terms of personal rights. The article would also stigmatize him as the "homeless killer" by mentioning his full name. "At the time the applicant is released, however, it can no longer be assumed that he is dangerous. Otherwise he would not be released." The public's overriding interest in publication would therefore also cease to exist.