Intimate moments
Demi Moore: Is something going on with Andrew Garfield?
Demi Moore was one of the winners of the evening at the Golden Globes. But it seems that the trophy wasn't the only reason why the actress was particularly radiant that evening ...
Because a TikTok video of "Paris Match", which is currently doing the rounds on the net, is suddenly fueling love rumors about the actress and her colleague Andrew Garfield.
Fans are beside themselves
The video shows a rather intimate moment between the two Hollywood stars. While Moore and Garfield felt unobserved, Moore held the 41-year-old's hands during a conversation and gave him a deep look.
And although the short clip also featured stars such as Ariana Grande, fans couldn't take their eyes off Moore and Garfield. "What's going on with Demi and Andrew?" asked one TikTok user. Another put it more directly, saying: "Oh my God, Andrew Garfield and Demi Moore are together!"
Spending time together
Was this just a purely friendly gesture or is there more to it? In any case, the gossip Instagram page "Deuxmoi" is certain: there's something going on between Moore and Garfield!
Since the Golden Globes just over two weeks ago, the two have been seeing a lot of each other. One insider even goes so far as to say that Garfield is practically already living with Moore.
Incidentally, both stars would be open to a new love affair. The 61-year-old Moore has been officially single since separating from star chef Daniel Humm around three years ago. And Garfield is also currently available. The "Spider-Man" star split from "witch" Dr. Kate Thomas last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.