Project by apprentices
73-year-old tractor is now being “revived”
Following the successful project in which a Puch 500 was given a second life, Postbus apprentices from Tyrol and Vorarlberg are now restoring a Steyr T180 that is already over 70 years old. In August, it should shine again in a lush green.
In September 2021, seven ÖBB Postbus apprentices from Tyrol, Salzburg and Vorarlberg embarked on a mission that many a classic car fan dreams of. They dismantled a Puch 500 (built in 1971) in order to restore it. At that time, the individual parts were divided up among the three federal states in the training workshops after dismantling.
The classic car was reassembled in spring 2022. The gleaming gem later received the "Culture Award" from the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens. The "Krone" reported on it in detail.
More than 70 years "under its belt"
The next project started on Wednesday. This time, however, the 19 apprentices - 17 from Tyrol and two from the Ländle - are not taking on a Puch 500, but a somewhat larger vehicle. Namely a tractor. To be more precise: a Steyr T180 with 30 hp, built in 1952. According to Postbus regional manager Wolfram Gehri, "We received a lot of positive feedback after the first project. And we also had an increase in the number of apprentices, which means that we currently have no worries about recruiting new staff".
Discovered by apprentices in Lower Austria
The apprentices found the tractor, which they were allowed to search for themselves, in Hainburg an der Donau in Lower Austria. "We will now meet here in Innsbruck for a week every month to restore it," explains project manager and trainer Max Rainer, "it should be back in working order in August or September."
Tractor dismantled in less than an hour
The hard-working apprentices took the tractor apart in less than an hour. And they clearly had fun doing it. Kevin, who is 16 years old and in his second year of training, told the "Krone": "With a project like this, you see something new, meet new people and have a lot of fun. It's a great change from the usual working day. We have nothing else to do with tractors."
