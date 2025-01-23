73-year-old tractor is now being “revived”

More than 70 years "under its belt"

The next project started on Wednesday. This time, however, the 19 apprentices - 17 from Tyrol and two from the Ländle - are not taking on a Puch 500, but a somewhat larger vehicle. Namely a tractor. To be more precise: a Steyr T180 with 30 hp, built in 1952. According to Postbus regional manager Wolfram Gehri, "We received a lot of positive feedback after the first project. And we also had an increase in the number of apprentices, which means that we currently have no worries about recruiting new staff".