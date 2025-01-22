Sarah Michelle Gellar
“I would need a lot of plastic surgery”
Sarah Michelle Gellar is being honest with herself and has joked that she would need "a lot of plastic surgery" to slip into her biggest role once again.
The 47-year-old actress gained worldwide attention when she starred as Buffy Summers in the iconic fantasy series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" between 1997 and 2003. Amid rumors of a possible revival of the show, the actress has now spoken openly about whether she would reprise the role - and admitted that someone "younger" would probably be chosen.
Gellar told WHO Magazine: "I would need a lot of plastic surgery because I don't think I look like a teenager. I don't know if I would really play her differently. Buffy is such a beautiful character. It never changes, but I think they'll go for someone younger when she comes back. But if people think I can still save the world and kick butt, I'm okay with that!"
Buffy would now lead a "peaceful life"
When asked where she sees Buffy today, she said: "I get asked that a lot, but I'm still not really sure. I think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without all the Slaying she used to do. But I'm happy with the way we ended things with Buffy."
She said she loved playing the role and was proud of what she stood for and what she still stands for. "She wasn't just the girlfriend or the token girl - all the things we take for granted in movies and TV today. I feel like Buffy was part of that positive change."
