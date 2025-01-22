Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sarah Michelle Gellar

“I would need a lot of plastic surgery”

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 17:00

Sarah Michelle Gellar is being honest with herself and has joked that she would need "a lot of plastic surgery" to slip into her biggest role once again.

0 Kommentare

The 47-year-old actress gained worldwide attention when she starred as Buffy Summers in the iconic fantasy series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" between 1997 and 2003. Amid rumors of a possible revival of the show, the actress has now spoken openly about whether she would reprise the role - and admitted that someone "younger" would probably be chosen.

Gellar told WHO Magazine: "I would need a lot of plastic surgery because I don't think I look like a teenager. I don't know if I would really play her differently. Buffy is such a beautiful character. It never changes, but I think they'll go for someone younger when she comes back. But if people think I can still save the world and kick butt, I'm okay with that!"

Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Anthony Stewart Head, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield starred in "Buffy: Under the Spell of Demons". (Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Anthony Stewart Head, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield starred in "Buffy: Under the Spell of Demons".
(Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

Buffy would now lead a "peaceful life"
When asked where she sees Buffy today, she said: "I get asked that a lot, but I'm still not really sure. I think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without all the Slaying she used to do. But I'm happy with the way we ended things with Buffy."

She said she loved playing the role and was proud of what she stood for and what she still stands for. "She wasn't just the girlfriend or the token girl - all the things we take for granted in movies and TV today. I feel like Buffy was part of that positive change."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf