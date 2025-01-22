Schools closed
Extreme smog in Thailand: massive health hazard
Anyone who spends time on the streets of Bangkok these days is putting themselves in serious danger. Since the beginning of the year, particulate matter levels in Thailand's capital and many other parts of the country have regularly been in the red and therefore dangerous range.
The population has therefore been urged to stay indoors, wear masks outdoors, keep windows closed and use air purifiers.
Dozens of schools remain closed
The city administration also ordered the closure of more than 50 schools in the metropolis this morning as a precautionary measure. The Swiss company IQAir wrote that PM2.5 air pollution is currently 13.3 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline value.
PM stands for Particulate Matter and is divided into three categories, depending on the size of the fine dust particles. PM10 describes visible particles, PM2.5 fine particles and PM1 ultra-fine particles. According to Germany's Environment Ministry, PM2.5 is responsible for a large proportion of the burden of disease caused by particulate matter.
Extreme smog: these are the causes
- Heavy car traffic
- Use of fossil fuels
- Numerous factories, especially around Bangkok
All-clear not in sight for the time being
The authorities recently called on car owners to replace air filters and change engine oil. The authorities are also encouraging people to work from home so that as few people as possible use their vehicles. The dangerous levels are expected to continue until at least February.
More than half of the provinces affected
Many other parts of Thailand were also affected and reported dense smog. Air quality was in the red zone in 46 of Thailand's 77 provinces. Only in ten provinces were average to good air quality values measured, including on the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui, which are popular with tourists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
