Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Schools closed

Extreme smog in Thailand: massive health hazard

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 09:44

Anyone who spends time on the streets of Bangkok these days is putting themselves in serious danger. Since the beginning of the year, particulate matter levels in Thailand's capital and many other parts of the country have regularly been in the red and therefore dangerous range.

0 Kommentare

The population has therefore been urged to stay indoors, wear masks outdoors, keep windows closed and use air purifiers.

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

Dozens of schools remain closed
The city administration also ordered the closure of more than 50 schools in the metropolis this morning as a precautionary measure. The Swiss company IQAir wrote that PM2.5 air pollution is currently 13.3 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline value.

PM stands for Particulate Matter and is divided into three categories, depending on the size of the fine dust particles. PM10 describes visible particles, PM2.5 fine particles and PM1 ultra-fine particles. According to Germany's Environment Ministry, PM2.5 is responsible for a large proportion of the burden of disease caused by particulate matter.

Extreme smog: these are the causes

  • Heavy car traffic
  • Use of fossil fuels
  • Numerous factories, especially around Bangkok

All-clear not in sight for the time being
The authorities recently called on car owners to replace air filters and change engine oil. The authorities are also encouraging people to work from home so that as few people as possible use their vehicles. The dangerous levels are expected to continue until at least February.

More than half of the provinces affected
Many other parts of Thailand were also affected and reported dense smog. Air quality was in the red zone in 46 of Thailand's 77 provinces. Only in ten provinces were average to good air quality values measured, including on the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui, which are popular with tourists.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf