Project "Stargate"
Corporations want to invest half a trillion dollars in AI
The ChatGPT developer OpenAI and major technology partners want to invest 500 billion dollars in new data centers for artificial intelligence. Initially, 100 billion dollars are to be invested in the joint venture called "Stargate".
US President Donald Trump announced the project, which is set to create 100,000 jobs in the US, at the White House. Trump is thus focusing on AI right at the start of his term of office.
With one of his first decrees on Monday, he overturned guidelines for the development of AI that his predecessor Joe Biden had put in place in the fall of 2023. According to Biden's order at the time, developers had to inform the US government of programs that could potentially pose a threat to national security, the economy or health when learning the AI models. They were also required to share the results of safety tests with the authorities.
One of the concerns surrounding AI is that it could be used to develop dangerous malware or even biological weapons. Trump's current message to the industry, on the other hand, is that it should just get on with it.
A trio for "Stargate"
The OpenAI partners in "Stargate" are initially the software giant Oracle and the Japanese technology group Softbank, owned by billionaire Masayoshi Son. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has long been calling on the USA to invest massively in AI data centers and the energy supply for them - also in order to stay ahead of other countries such as China. Artificial intelligence applications require huge amounts of computing power - both to train the AI models and to operate them.
The project should start with data centers in Texas, said Oracle founder Larry Ellison at the meeting with Trump. He pointed out that AI would improve the healthcare system by analyzing patient data. The investment volume of 500 billion dollars should be reached in four years, said Son. Altman said that "Stargate" would be one of the most important projects for the USA. He was also convinced that AI could be used to better combat diseases.
Tech bosses with a history
Ellison is known as a supporter of Donald Trump. Son is currently trying to make up for Softbank's disastrous investments in failed companies such as the office space start-up WeWork, which saw billions disappear into thin air, with a big bet on AI.
For Altman, the joint announcement with Trump is a particular success: he is in conflict with tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently one of the president's closest confidants. Musk went to court to stop the transformation of OpenAI into a for-profit company. In return, Altman's company accuses Musk of trying to seize control during his time at OpenAI. Musk has since set up the rival company xAI.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
