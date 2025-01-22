Is the mayor now getting “cold feet”?

Fußi wants to break the ÖVP absolute from the very bottom

Even if the temperatures in the idyllic health community are fresh, Göll does not expect to get a "cold Fußi": "He is not popular with our citizens and has shot himself in the foot with his behavior and various statements." Fußi emphasizes that as the last person on the list, he has virtually no chance of winning a seat: "But I want to see whether the ÖVP absolute can be broken there."