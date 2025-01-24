Get your tickets now!
GREASE – the hit musical on tour in Austria!
One of the most successful musicals of all time is finally returning live to the stages of Austria after many years! Secure your "Krone" advantage now on selected dates with the deal of the week in the Krone ticket store!
Long-running hit with worldwide hits
Immerse yourself in the unforgettable love story of Danny and Sandy, who bring the 50s back to life in petticoats and leather jackets and amidst rock'n'roll, fast cars and exuberant parties. With world-famous hits such as "Summer Nights", "We Go Together", "Sandy" and of course the catchy tune "You're The One That I Want", this musical spectacle is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening!
GREASE has been touring the German-speaking world since December 2024 and is now making a stop in Austria. With dazzling costumes, a spectacular stage set and a magnificent international ensemble, the new production in English promises to preserve the magic of the original while bringing a breath of fresh air to the stage.
Good humor, nostalgia and musical magic
Let yourself be enchanted by the unique mixture of rousing music, impressive choreography and unforgettable characters.
Krone deal of the week
Experience the captivating world of GREASE - The Hit Musical and get a 25% discount on your tickets now!
Only bookable in the Krone Ticketshop from February 22 to 28, 2025.
Deal of the week
GREASE - the hit musical
16.2. + 23.2.2025, each 2.30 + 7 pm, Vienna, MuseumsQuartier - Hall E
11.3. - 14.3.2025, 7:30 pm each night, Bregenz, Festspiel- und Krongresshaus
18.3.2025, 19:30, Linz, TipsArena
19.3.2025, 19:30, Innsbruck, Olympiahalle
22.3.2025, 15:00, Graz, Stadthalle
Book now and save 25* % - exclusively HERE in the Krone Ticketshop!
*excluding fees
