Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Get your tickets now!

GREASE – the hit musical on tour in Austria!

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 06:00

One of the most successful musicals of all time is finally returning live to the stages of Austria after many years! Secure your "Krone" advantage now on selected dates with the deal of the week in the Krone ticket store! 

0 Kommentare

Long-running hit with worldwide hits
Immerse yourself in the unforgettable love story of Danny and Sandy, who bring the 50s back to life in petticoats and leather jackets and amidst rock'n'roll, fast cars and exuberant parties. With world-famous hits such as "Summer Nights", "We Go Together", "Sandy" and of course the catchy tune "You're The One That I Want", this musical spectacle is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening!

GREASE has been touring the German-speaking world since December 2024 and is now making a stop in Austria. With dazzling costumes, a spectacular stage set and a magnificent international ensemble, the new production in English promises to preserve the magic of the original while bringing a breath of fresh air to the stage.

+2
Fotos

Good humor, nostalgia and musical magic
Let yourself be enchanted by the unique mixture of rousing music, impressive choreography and unforgettable characters.

Krone deal of the week
Experience the captivating world of GREASE - The Hit Musical and get a  25% discount on your tickets now! 
Only bookable in the Krone Ticketshop from February 22 to 28, 2025.

Deal of the week

GREASE - the hit musical 🎭✨

16.2. + 23.2.2025, each 2.30 + 7 pm, Vienna, MuseumsQuartier - Hall E
11.3. - 14.3.2025, 7:30 pm each night, Bregenz, Festspiel- und Krongresshaus
18.3.2025, 19:30, Linz, TipsArena
19.3.2025, 19:30, Innsbruck, Olympiahalle
22.3.2025, 15:00, Graz, Stadthalle

🎟️ Book now and save 25* % - exclusively HERE in the Krone Ticketshop!

 *excluding fees

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Promotion
Promotion
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf