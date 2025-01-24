GREASE – the hit musical on tour in Austria!

Long-running hit with worldwide hits

Immerse yourself in the unforgettable love story of Danny and Sandy, who bring the 50s back to life in petticoats and leather jackets and amidst rock'n'roll, fast cars and exuberant parties. With world-famous hits such as "Summer Nights", "We Go Together", "Sandy" and of course the catchy tune "You're The One That I Want", this musical spectacle is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening!