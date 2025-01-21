Eisbären bring defenseman back to Salzburg

"I'm really happy that I can finish the season in Zell am See. I've only heard positive things about the city and the entire organization and I'm really looking forward to playing in the KE KELIT Arena soon," says the beaming neo-ice bear. He could already make his debut on Thursday against JEsenice. EKZ coach Marcel Rodman: "With Devin, we are getting a seasoned Alps Hockey League defenseman who has already gained some experience in the ICE Hockey League and has become a regular player in Innsbruck, especially this year. He is a very good skater, a right-handed stick and plays simple, confident field hockey. We are very happy to have him in the team until the end of the season"