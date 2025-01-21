Reinforcement from League 1
Eisbären bring defenseman back to Salzburg
Alps Hockey League club Zell reacts to the prolonged absence of veteran Mario Altmann. The Eisbären are strengthening their ranks with a defenseman from the ICE Hockey League. He has already played in Salzburg in the past four seasons.
Zell's defenseman Mario Altmann is expected to be out until the end of February. Reason enough for the Eisbären to become active on the transfer market once again. The Pinzgau team managed to pull off a real transfer coup. An absolute regular player comes to the mountain town from the ICE Hockey League.
Just last summer, Devin Steffler left the Bullen organization after four years and moved to the Sharks from Innsbruck. Where the Austrian-American dual citizen was an absolute regular. In 40 games, the defender scored five points (one goal, four assists). Now he is returning to Salzburg and will be wearing the blue and yellow jersey in future.
"I'm really happy that I can finish the season in Zell am See. I've only heard positive things about the city and the entire organization and I'm really looking forward to playing in the KE KELIT Arena soon," says the beaming neo-ice bear. He could already make his debut on Thursday against JEsenice. EKZ coach Marcel Rodman: "With Devin, we are getting a seasoned Alps Hockey League defenseman who has already gained some experience in the ICE Hockey League and has become a regular player in Innsbruck, especially this year. He is a very good skater, a right-handed stick and plays simple, confident field hockey. We are very happy to have him in the team until the end of the season"
