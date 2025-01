These VIPs will be dancing at the Opernredoute on Saturday

Saturday is probably the most important evening of the social year in Styria: who is going where, who is meeting whom? There is plenty to choose from - and it is certainly symbolic. Half of the provincial government has announced its attendance at the Opera Redoute in Graz: Deputy Governor Manuela Khom, Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl - a regular guest since time immemorial - and Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl represent the ÖVP, while Provincial Councillor Hannes Amesbauer represents the FPÖ.