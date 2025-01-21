Wukovits is still “just” crossing his fingers

With four games in the next seven days, the schedule is once again tough. On a positive note, two of the long-term absentees, Niki Kraus and Ali Wukovits, are back training with the team in yellow (no physical contact). "It's possible that I'll be back in action next week, otherwise after the international break," reports "Wuko" and is very happy to be at the end of a difficult period. "Not being able to help out, just watching, is the worst thing." Wukovits rates his squad's recent performance as very solid. Goal remains: "To finish first in the play-offs."