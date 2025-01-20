Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Matthäus proposal:

Ex-DFB coach for Sabitzer? “Could bring calm”

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 21:20

Will Marcel Sabitzer soon be coached by Joachim Löw? If Lothar Matthäus has his way, this would be a good short-term option for Borussia Dortmund to bring calm to the club and reorganize itself. However, Nuri Sahin will remain in charge for the time being - but the Champions League clash against Bologna could be his fateful match.

0 Kommentare

"He would certainly be an option to bring calm first and then look for a new coach in the long term," Matthäus emphasized to "Sky". Löw could therefore act as Sahin's successor for four months and then make way for a longer-term option. 

Joachim Löw (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Joachim Löw
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The record-breaking German international has been a critic of BVB coach Sahin for some time now. Due to the ongoing sporting crisis in Dortmund, however, he has maneuvered himself into a difficult situation. For the former BVB player, the trip to Emilia-Romagna to FC Bologna could be his last official trip as coach of Borussia Dortmund. 

Several candidates are being discussed
There is already a lot of speculation in Dortmund about Sahin's possible successor. Sandro Wagner, Erik ten Hag or Roger Schmidt are said to be the candidates. However, Sahin still has the trust of his bosses, even if it is not great. "The arguments that a coach can deliver are on the pitch," said Sahin. He has collected few of these recently, with BVB slipping to tenth place in the German Bundesliga.

So now Matthäus is also bringing Löw into the game. But would he even be a serious option? After 15 years as DFB team manager, he has never coached a team again. Although, according to his own statements, he has received a few inquiries. However, the version of Löw as BVB coach currently seems to be taking place only in Matthäus' mind.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf