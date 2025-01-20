Matthäus proposal:
Ex-DFB coach for Sabitzer? “Could bring calm”
Will Marcel Sabitzer soon be coached by Joachim Löw? If Lothar Matthäus has his way, this would be a good short-term option for Borussia Dortmund to bring calm to the club and reorganize itself. However, Nuri Sahin will remain in charge for the time being - but the Champions League clash against Bologna could be his fateful match.
"He would certainly be an option to bring calm first and then look for a new coach in the long term," Matthäus emphasized to "Sky". Löw could therefore act as Sahin's successor for four months and then make way for a longer-term option.
The record-breaking German international has been a critic of BVB coach Sahin for some time now. Due to the ongoing sporting crisis in Dortmund, however, he has maneuvered himself into a difficult situation. For the former BVB player, the trip to Emilia-Romagna to FC Bologna could be his last official trip as coach of Borussia Dortmund.
Several candidates are being discussed
There is already a lot of speculation in Dortmund about Sahin's possible successor. Sandro Wagner, Erik ten Hag or Roger Schmidt are said to be the candidates. However, Sahin still has the trust of his bosses, even if it is not great. "The arguments that a coach can deliver are on the pitch," said Sahin. He has collected few of these recently, with BVB slipping to tenth place in the German Bundesliga.
So now Matthäus is also bringing Löw into the game. But would he even be a serious option? After 15 years as DFB team manager, he has never coached a team again. Although, according to his own statements, he has received a few inquiries. However, the version of Löw as BVB coach currently seems to be taking place only in Matthäus' mind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.