Ex-DFB coach for Sabitzer? “Could bring calm”

There is already a lot of speculation in Dortmund about Sahin's possible successor. Sandro Wagner, Erik ten Hag or Roger Schmidt are said to be the candidates. However, Sahin still has the trust of his bosses, even if it is not great. "The arguments that a coach can deliver are on the pitch," said Sahin. He has collected few of these recently, with BVB slipping to tenth place in the German Bundesliga.