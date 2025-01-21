"Krone" commentary
Trump – king for four years
So now he is back in the White House, and his opponents and critics - especially those on the left and left-liberal side in the US, but also here in Europe - fear terrible things: the dismantling of democracy, imperialist foreign policy and a trade war against the EU.
ON THE ONE HAND, it cannot be denied that Donald Trump, as president of the strongest power on the planet, does indeed display the airs and graces of an autocrat: power-conscious, without empathy, supported by family and friends.
ON THE OTHER hand, it is worth remembering that the American constitution, and therefore the role of the president, dates back to a time when absolutism - albeit in its enlightened version - still prevailed in Europe. In 1787, when the United States Constitution came into force, Louis XVI was the absolutist king of France, Emperor Joseph II ruled Austria and Frederick the Great of Prussia had only been dead for a year.
Compared to the European monarchies of the time, the young US republic with its separation of powers and checks and balances represented a huge step forward based on the principles of the Enlightenment, despite the strong president. Nevertheless, the role of the American president was and is that of a temporary king. And Donald Trump is obviously a president who consciously lives this out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.