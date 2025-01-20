Bankruptcy worth millions:
First KTM supplier has to file for insolvency
The insolvency of the Upper Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has led to another bankruptcy in Mattighofen. Bankruptcy proceedings were opened for RJ-Werkzeugbau GmbH on Monday at the regional court in Ried. 15 employees are affected.
According to the KSV 1870 credit protection association, more than 50 percent of KTM's turnover was lost due to the production stoppage. According to KSV, the debts of the now insolvent KTM supplier amount to 1.2 million euros. These are offset by assets of around 460,000 euros.
The corona and Ukraine crisis as well as the weakening German automotive supply industry also fueled the bankruptcy, as can be seen from the insolvency application.
Other parts of the company not insolvent
The family business was founded in 1996 and was active in the fields of toolmaking, mechanical engineering and plant construction. The "RJ Group" also includes RJ-Vermietungs GmbH and RJ Metallbearbeitung- und Konstruktionen GmbH, which are not affected by the insolvency proceedings.
Other KTM follow-on bankruptcies
RJ-Werkzeugbau GmbH is the first supplier to be dragged into insolvency by KTM, but it is not the first company to have to file for bankruptcy as a result of the motorcycle manufacturer's difficulties. Companies associated with KTM have already slipped into bankruptcy before.
At the beginning of the year, Avocodo GmbH - a software service provider that has been part of the Pierer Group since 2018 - was subject to restructuring proceedings without self-administration. 126 employees are affected.
And in December, Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of KTM Components GmbH, slipped into bankruptcy proceedings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
