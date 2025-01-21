Red-Blue
Doskozil and Hofer for talks at eye level
As soon as the 2025 state elections are over, the promising speculation surrounding a future coalition is picking up speed. Hofer can certainly imagine working with the SPÖ in the provincial government.
Bolstered by 46.4 percent support, Burgenland's SPÖ leader Hans Peter Doskozil can confidently enter into talks for a coalition. The state governor has scored a convincing victory for his party. Nothing works without Doskozil, that much is certain. In the evening after the votes had been counted, election observers were still assuming a red-green alliance.
Red-green difficult
In an initial analysis, this "counterpoint to the federal government" appeared to some political kibitzers to be the easiest alliance option to achieve. However, it is not quite that simple. Not to forget, 17 SPÖ seats plus two Green seats are not an unshakeable demonstration of power with a blue-Turkish 17-headed opposition.
Two alpha animals at the head of the electoral pack
This would be somewhat different in an alliance between the SPÖ and FPÖ. Doskozil and his Freedom Party counterpart Norbert Hofer have even more in common than meets the eye. Both were born in Vorau, a market town in Styria with a population of 4630. The red police officer (54) and the blue flight technician (50) have grown up to become leaders who are going their own way.
At the FPÖ celebration in the Roof-Top-Bar at the Hotel Galántha in Eisenstadt, the cheers of more than 23 percent had not yet died down and the blue party was already hinting at serious ambitions for government participation. The idea of a political pack with two alpha males at the top may set alarm bells ringing among behavioral scientists, but would not deter either Hofer or Doskozil. Apart from that, almost one in three SPÖ voters can imagine a red-blue coalition. And then there would still be a red-Turkish alliance with 25 of the 36 seats in parliament.
Talks with all candidates
The "preliminary sounding" is underway as of today. Doskozil wants to hold one-on-one talks with the leading candidates of the ÖVP, FPÖ and the Greens this week. By next Monday, it should be clear with whom government negotiations will begin. The most important topics and future priorities are to be determined at an internal meeting on Saturday.
SPÖ leader assumes trust and openness
"We will hold talks with anyone", emphasized Doskozil. He assumes a certain degree of willingness to compromise. The provincial governor has a bad word to say about "half-truths and untruths like in the election campaign". His four pillars of coalition negotiations: Trust, credibility, openness and transparency.
