Doskozil and Hofer for talks at eye level

At the FPÖ celebration in the Roof-Top-Bar at the Hotel Galántha in Eisenstadt, the cheers of more than 23 percent had not yet died down and the blue party was already hinting at serious ambitions for government participation. The idea of a political pack with two alpha males at the top may set alarm bells ringing among behavioral scientists, but would not deter either Hofer or Doskozil. Apart from that, almost one in three SPÖ voters can imagine a red-blue coalition. And then there would still be a red-Turkish alliance with 25 of the 36 seats in parliament.