Event in East Tyrol
Lack of safety! Ski touring festival postponed
Due to the lack of snow, the organizer in East Tyrol decided to postpone the event by two months. According to experts, safety was not guaranteed.
Nothing will come of the Austria Ski Touring Festival, which was due to take place in Matrei in East Tyrol next weekend. As too little snow has fallen in recent weeks, the organizer, the LRC Dolomites, has had to postpone the planned event.
The reasons were quickly found: "Safety reasons were the main reason. We have discussed this with the experienced East Tyrolean mountain and ski guides," said the organizers in a press release.
They also want to encourage local ski touring enthusiasts to actively participate. The mountain and ski guides will provide plenty of interesting information about mountain safety and adventure content.
Die Veranstalter
New date already set
There is good news for all those who were already looking forward to the festival, however, as it has not been canceled: the new date is from 13 to 16 March, also in Matrei. What is new, however, is the venue.
The lectures and discussions will be held in the old cinema hall in Matrei in just over two months' time. "We also want to encourage local ski touring enthusiasts to actively participate. The mountain and ski guides will provide a lot of interesting information about safety on the mountain and adventure content," the organizers conclude.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
