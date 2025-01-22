Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Decisive phase

What pruning is necessary now

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 10:00

Many garden lovers are eagerly awaiting spring and the start of the gardening season. But there is already a lot of work to be done in the garden. This is especially true for fruit trees, which should be pruned in the first few months of the year to ensure a rich yield.

0 Kommentare

Fruit trees require annual pruning. This is because thinning out the trees promotes fruit formation. Most fruit trees should therefore be pruned in the winter months of February to March (before the buds sprout). Poorly cared for or ageing fruit trees that only produce a small yield should also be brought back into shape with so-called "rejuvenation pruning". This should be carried out in January.

Here the pruning on the branch ring was carried out correctly. (Bild: Plantura)
Here the pruning on the branch ring was carried out correctly.
(Bild: Plantura)

Tree expert gives tips
Thomas Rutnig from Klagenfurt is someone who knows trees inside out. The farmer prunes 800 trees a year. "There are countless rules. Among other things, apple and pear trees should be pruned now." Thinning out pear trees is particularly important because they bear best on fresh branches.

The right tools also play a crucial role in pruning. "Using the wrong tools can cause considerable damage to the trees and the trees could even die," explains Rutnig.

Zitat Icon

However, fruit trees should not be pruned in sub-zero temperatures. Otherwise there is a risk of damage to the tree.

Thomas Rutnig, Baumkenner und Landwirt

Pay attention to temperatures when pruning

Other fruit trees, such as cherries or plums, should be pruned in February and March. And just as with apple and pear trees, temperatures play a key role here too. Pruning should be carried out on a frost-free day. This is because frozen cuts splinter easily, making it more difficult for the trees to heal. "Only hard woody plants are suitable for this. These include wild shrubs such as hazelnut, willow and elderberry," explains tree pruner Horst Sadjina to "Kärntner Krone".

Other plants are pruned in the fall
While fruit trees should be pruned in the first few months of the year, ornamental shrubs (e.g. roses), berry bushes (blackberries, currants, gooseberries), ornamental trees and hedges should be pruned in October.

The aim of tree care and pruning is to preserve the life of the plants into old age. Shaping and pruning ensure that the tree not only looks more beautiful and grows healthier, but also bears more fruit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf