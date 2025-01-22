Decisive phase
What pruning is necessary now
Many garden lovers are eagerly awaiting spring and the start of the gardening season. But there is already a lot of work to be done in the garden. This is especially true for fruit trees, which should be pruned in the first few months of the year to ensure a rich yield.
Fruit trees require annual pruning. This is because thinning out the trees promotes fruit formation. Most fruit trees should therefore be pruned in the winter months of February to March (before the buds sprout). Poorly cared for or ageing fruit trees that only produce a small yield should also be brought back into shape with so-called "rejuvenation pruning". This should be carried out in January.
Tree expert gives tips
Thomas Rutnig from Klagenfurt is someone who knows trees inside out. The farmer prunes 800 trees a year. "There are countless rules. Among other things, apple and pear trees should be pruned now." Thinning out pear trees is particularly important because they bear best on fresh branches.
The right tools also play a crucial role in pruning. "Using the wrong tools can cause considerable damage to the trees and the trees could even die," explains Rutnig.
However, fruit trees should not be pruned in sub-zero temperatures. Otherwise there is a risk of damage to the tree.
Thomas Rutnig, Baumkenner und Landwirt
Pay attention to temperatures when pruning
Other fruit trees, such as cherries or plums, should be pruned in February and March. And just as with apple and pear trees, temperatures play a key role here too. Pruning should be carried out on a frost-free day. This is because frozen cuts splinter easily, making it more difficult for the trees to heal. "Only hard woody plants are suitable for this. These include wild shrubs such as hazelnut, willow and elderberry," explains tree pruner Horst Sadjina to "Kärntner Krone".
Other plants are pruned in the fall
While fruit trees should be pruned in the first few months of the year, ornamental shrubs (e.g. roses), berry bushes (blackberries, currants, gooseberries), ornamental trees and hedges should be pruned in October.
The aim of tree care and pruning is to preserve the life of the plants into old age. Shaping and pruning ensure that the tree not only looks more beautiful and grows healthier, but also bears more fruit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.