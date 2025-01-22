What pruning is necessary now

Other fruit trees, such as cherries or plums, should be pruned in February and March. And just as with apple and pear trees, temperatures play a key role here too. Pruning should be carried out on a frost-free day. This is because frozen cuts splinter easily, making it more difficult for the trees to heal. "Only hard woody plants are suitable for this. These include wild shrubs such as hazelnut, willow and elderberry," explains tree pruner Horst Sadjina to "Kärntner Krone".