New complaints office

Targeting police violence: 514 complaints against officers

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 06:06

The newly created complaints office at the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption has now reported its first results - 514 reports of police violence were received last year, with charges being brought in two (!) cases so far.

For just over a year now, there has been an independent investigation and complaints office for allegations of mistreatment against police officers. The first year's results are "pleasing". 514 reports had to be processed by the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption and Prevention between January and December 2024.

Two disputes ended up in court
Of these, 505 cases concerned allegations of serious abuse and nine incidents involved the suspected use of coercive force resulting in death or the use of weapons endangering life. The majority of the allegations were not substantiated. However, dozens of cases have not yet been concluded. In only two disputes have there been actual proceedings, including a diversion.

Gerhard Karner, who is still Minister of the Interior, is confirmed in his assessment in this regard: "The establishment of the Investigation and Complaints Office was a further step towards investigating allegations made against the work of the police comprehensively, independently and quickly. That is good and right."

Zitat Icon

This measure strengthens the high level of trust in the Austrian police and provides comprehensive clarification of allegations.

(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) im Gespräch mit der „Krone“ 

Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

Bad light on genuine persons of trust
The fact is that every single allegation casts a negative light on the work of the Austrian police. However, voices claiming that such investigations have produced biased results appear to have been demonstrably refuted by the findings of an independent and neutral body - the newly established body has also come to the conclusion that the majority of allegations of abuse cannot be substantiated or proven, according to the tenor of the blue light organization.

This is probably a good sign for the police and society in general, which continues to place a great deal of trust in officers. Almost every year, the police force is ranked among the "top 3 trusted persons" in the country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
