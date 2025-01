“Digital Solution House” at CAMPUS V in Dornbirn

Cooperation with the FH Vorarlberg

A central component of the "Digital Solution House" is the cooperation with the Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences. Students have the opportunity to complete internships, student traineeships and master's theses directly on site. "We are building a bridge between theory and practice and making the Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences an important partner. Highly qualified specialists are essential for our challenging development projects." The "Digital Solution House" embodies a forward-looking approach to innovation - with agile processes, fast decision-making channels and the involvement of all stakeholders. An interdisciplinary committee regularly reviews progress.