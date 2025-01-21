Woman lay dead for days in Styrian secondary school

Monday began with a shock at the secondary school in Stainz in western Styria: at around 5 a.m., a cleaning lady who had just started her morning shift came across a female corpse lying in a crooked part of the building. As it turned out, it was a colleague who had apparently collapsed during her work and died on the spot. The local woman, who was employed as a cleaner by the municipality, was last seen on Friday lunchtime. Particularly tragic: she had probably been lying dead in the school for days!