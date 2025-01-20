Trouble at après-ski
Man kicks police officer with ski boots
A 24-year-old man attracted quite a bit of attention in an après-ski bar in Mellau on Sunday afternoon. When the police arrived, guests and staff had already wrestled the man to the ground and were holding him down. He then attacked the police.
The trip to the mountains did not end peacefully for a 24-year-old winter sports enthusiast who had apparently had too much to drink during the ski day. In the après-ski bar, he attracted attention with his verbal derailment and was not put in his place by other guests or the staff. Completely annoyed by the unruly person, those present ultimately had no choice but to call the police.
Aggressive towards the police
When officers from the Bezau police station arrived at around 5.15 p.m., guests and staff had wrestled the young man, who had apparently also become violent, to the ground and held him down with combined forces. The intoxicated bar patron refused to give his personal details to the police and became increasingly aggressive. Finally, the man, who was still wearing his ski boots, tried to kick at the officers.
The 24-year-old's behavior also became too much for the police officers. They arrested him and handcuffed him. Meanwhile, the man launched another attack and headbutted one of the officers twice. The police officer was injured to an indeterminate degree.
Legal repercussions possible
After the aggressive winter sportsman was successfully taken to the police station in Bezau and the incidents were documented, the 24-year-old was allowed to leave. The après-ski episode is likely to have legal repercussions for him. He was charged with grievous bodily harm and attempted resistance to public authority.
