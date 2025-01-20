Win day tickets for the Vienna Ice Dream!

Take part now
Soon it will be time again and one of the most magnificent ice rinks in Austria will open on Vienna's Rathausplatz. Until March 2, children and adults can let off steam here and with the "Krone" you have the chance to be there.
The Vienna Ice Dream is entering its 30th season. It opens its doors on January 23 and transforms Rathausplatz into a huge, unprecedented winter wonderland. With over 10,000 square meters of ice, the Vienna Ice Dream 2025 reaches a new dimension. The "Sky Rink" in particular, the world's first two-storey ice rink, has been completely redesigned and now offers even more space. Visitors can reach the upper level via a 150-metre-long ice ramp, which was relocated to Felderstrasse this year.
The universally popular winter sports event started out as an ice hockey rink in 1996 and has grown steadily over the years. Since 2019, visitors have not only been able to do their laps "at ground level", but also "on the second floor". The Sky Rink, which opened back then and can be reached via a 150-metre-long ramp, made the Vienna Ice Dream the world's first two-level ice rink.
