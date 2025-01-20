Technical defect: 50,000 liters of liquid manure spilled out

The fire department immediately set up barriers

In the meantime, around 50 cubic meters of liquid manure had already leaked out. While part of it was collected in the concreted storage area, the other part ran over a sloping meadow, a wooded area and a sewer pipe into the Prätisbach. Emergency services from the Pöllau fire department were alerted and set up barriers and a retention basin. The environmental service of the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district authority was also alerted.