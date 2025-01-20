Completely uninhibited
Lovers blocked the fire department exit
There really is nothing that doesn't exist: A couple had chosen the firefighters' parking lot at the operations center in Wiener Neustadt for their tête-à-tête. But then the Florianis had to be called out ...
Shortly after midnight, a fire broke out in the garbage room of a residential complex in Wiener Neustadt. The fire alarm system went off and the emergency services were alerted. A routine operation for the experienced firefighting teams of the Wiener Neustadt fire department.
"Blockade" at the parking lot
You would think so. But as soon as the firefighters arrived at the operations center, they were confronted with an unusual problem. A couple had chosen the fire department parking lot as a supposedly quiet place to cuddle - and the car of the love-hungry couple was blocking the parking spaces of the firefighters.
Love play continued
The two lovebirds were in no way put off by the approaching emergency services and continued their lovemaking unabashedly. "You can't stop yourself when you're alerted to a problem like this," says Fire Chief Christian Pfeiffer, "but it's annoying when the alarm parking spaces are blocked and our firefighters can't access them." Despite the disruption, fire engines made it to the scene of the fire in good time.
Fire quickly extinguished
Once there, the burning waste containers were quickly removed from the building and extinguished. The affected, smoke-filled rooms were then ventilated and checked with a thermal imaging camera to detect any pockets of embers. The cause of the fire is unclear for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.