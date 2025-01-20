Schwarz: “I missed that on the couch”

Six racers in the second slalom round - Austria's men took home at least one "victory" from the Lauberhorn yesterday. Otherwise, the wait for the first success of the season and the wait for the first slalom podium of the winter continues. The next opportunities are at home: Kitzbühel and Schladming are on the calendar! Manuel Feller's eyes are also shining, as after two failures (Madonna, Adelboden) he was back in eighth place in Wengen. "I can achieve the goals I set myself this winter in the coming weeks. It's all about now," says the Tyrolean, who wants to make his mark on the Ganslernhang in Kitz and then at the home World Championships in Saalbach. The last jag to attack again in typical Feller style and bring it to the finish is still missing. "But everyone around me is trying extremely hard. It's definitely up to me to put that into practice now!"