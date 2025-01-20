Things are looking up
Schwarz: “I missed that on the couch”
The big break also failed to materialize in Wengen.But Austria's slalom team got into position for Kitz and Schladming.Marco Schwarz is growing in confidence and Manuel Feller knows: "Now it counts."
Six racers in the second slalom round - Austria's men took home at least one "victory" from the Lauberhorn yesterday. Otherwise, the wait for the first success of the season and the wait for the first slalom podium of the winter continues. The next opportunities are at home: Kitzbühel and Schladming are on the calendar! Manuel Feller's eyes are also shining, as after two failures (Madonna, Adelboden) he was back in eighth place in Wengen. "I can achieve the goals I set myself this winter in the coming weeks. It's all about now," says the Tyrolean, who wants to make his mark on the Ganslernhang in Kitz and then at the home World Championships in Saalbach. The last jag to attack again in typical Feller style and bring it to the finish is still missing. "But everyone around me is trying extremely hard. It's definitely up to me to put that into practice now!"
"Spirited performance"
The best Austrian on the Lauberhorn was Marco Schwarz in seventh place. A blunder in the final before the flat section prevented an even better result. "But it's definitely going in the right direction. It was a spirited performance, I had confidence in my skiing, it was really fun again." Despite the physical problems (knee, back), Blacky is soaking up the January classics to the full. "That's exactly what I missed last year when I had to sit on the couch and watch."
Schwarz is convinced that the absolute top placings from our slalom squad are only a matter of time. "I don't want to diminish any performances. But nothing out of this world happens at the top - we can do that too. In our sport, a lot happens in the mind, we are perhaps still missing that last bit of ease."
Norwegian tears
Unfortunately, it was a slalom to forget for Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl from Vorarlberg - both were eliminated in the first run. Hirschbühl ("That's doubly bitter") finally got his chance again after a break of four slaloms, but now he will probably have to take part in another team-internal qualifier before the home races. After the Swiss home victories on Friday and Saturday, the Norwegians cleaned up in grand style in the slalom yesterday: triple triumph! "This is definitely one of the best days of my life. A victory in Wengen and another two Norwegians on the podium, it doesn't get any better than this," said Atle Lie McGrath with tears in his eyes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.