The analysis

Federal round: major setback for blue and black

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 21:01

The "sunny side of Austria" continues to shine red - headwind for the federal government. The FPÖ and ÖVP will not be able to form a coalition in Burgenland.

0 Kommentare

Opposition bench instead of government, is the motto for blue and turquoise in Burgenland. Unlike in five other federal states and soon probably also in the federal government, the FPÖ and ÖVP will not be able to make common cause in Burgenland in future.

"Shut down the poison kitchens"
A "painful result", said ÖVP representative Nico Marchetti in the federal round of "Krone" and "Puls24". Although he appealed for the "political poison kitchens" to be closed after the election, he himself lashed out. When asked about the end of the Zuckerl coalition, he said that "it would have been easier to negotiate with one SPÖ instead of three or four different ones".

The Neos lacked the will
SPÖ federal party managing director Klaus Seltenheim countered: "The ÖVP is and was governed by the Wirtschaftsbund, which did not want the coalition." Ultimately, the Neos also lacked the will for the "Zuckerl" coalition. According to Yannick Shetty, a member of the National Council in the pink party, this had nothing to do with the fact that they were unable to enter the Burgenland parliament.

Since yesterday, the Greens can hope again. "We are tipping the scales and have prevented another blue-Turkish majority," said Secretary General Olga Voglauer.

Although Hans Peter Doskozil did not yet want to commit himself, the Greens seem to have a good chance of being allowed to co-govern again soon. Red-Green would thus be the first left-wing political alliance against Blue-Black.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
