Federal round: major setback for blue and black

"Shut down the poison kitchens"

A "painful result", said ÖVP representative Nico Marchetti in the federal round of "Krone" and "Puls24". Although he appealed for the "political poison kitchens" to be closed after the election, he himself lashed out. When asked about the end of the Zuckerl coalition, he said that "it would have been easier to negotiate with one SPÖ instead of three or four different ones".