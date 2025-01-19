"Feels like she's 21"
Diet to blame for Jessica Simpson’s marriage break-up?
There have been rumors about Jessica Simpson's marriage ending for some time, but a few days ago the singer made it official. It is now rumored that the 44-year-old's diet, of all things, may have been the reason for the split.
"Eric and I are separated and dealing with a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica Simpson confirmed at the beginning of the year, confirming what many had suspected for some time. So after ten years of marriage, it's over with Eric Johnson.
New attitude to life
Simpson remained silent about what led to the end of her marriage to the NFL star in her statement. But now an insider has revealed to "Page Six" that the shedding of kilos in recent years certainly played a part in the blonde's decision.
According to rumors, Simpson has recently lost a whopping 45 kilos. And the new curves have finally "unleashed a completely new side to the 44-year-old's personality", according to the insider.
"She suddenly felt 21 again," he revealed, "except that when she was actually 21, she was a married TV star who had to behave." At the time, Simpson was in a relationship with singer Nick Lachey, with whom she had the TV show "Newlyweds".
Johnson is said to have lost interest
So did Simpson now have a new body, a new life - and a new man at the end? "To be fair to Jessica, Eric has signed off accordingly," the insider finally qualified a little.
And finally hinted that there was another reason for the break-up. Because: "He's been over her for a while and so infidelity on his part can't be ruled out." But that also applies to Simpson ...
Problems with self-perception
Incidentally, Jessica Simpson has repeatedly struggled with fluctuating weight in the past. In her memoirs "Open Book", the singer and actress dealt with the issue quite openly.
In it, she revealed that she later struggled with her self-perception due to a drastic experience at the age of 17, when a producer told her she had to lose weight.
