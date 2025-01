Witnesses wanted for ski crash on Schmittenhöhe

There was a skiing accident with two injuries on the Schmittenhöhe on Friday. According to the police, a Dutch skier (41) was skiing down the Breiteck piste (piste no. 1) at around 1.50 pm. She was on the right-hand side of the piste and skied slightly above the Breiteckalm to the left into the middle of the piste. At the same time, a Ukrainian (32) was skiing in the middle of the piste and collided with the woman.