Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Digital commemorative coin

Donald Trump successful with his own crypto coin

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 13:45

Donald Trump has promised support for cryptocurrencies - and shortly before returning to the White House, he is setting an example with his own "meme coin". "$TRUMP" is based on the cryptocurrency platform Solana and is something like a digital commemorative coin that can be traded.

0 Kommentare

And it is actively traded. Trump surprisingly presented the coin on his online platform Truth Social on Friday evening. By Sunday morning, the market value of the "$TRUMP" coins had risen to around 13 billion dollars.

Initially 200 million units
Initially, 200 million units were released, with a further 800 million to follow within three years. 80 percent of the "$TRUMP" coins will be held by two companies associated with the Trump Organization: CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight.

The name of the latter and the coin's logo are based on the scene after the assassination attempt on Trump in July last year. Trump held out his fist and shouted: "Fight! Fight! Fight!" (Fight! Fight! Fight!)

The two companies are likely to benefit the most initially if the crypto coin is popular.

Not an investment object!
The website for the digital coin points out that it is not intended as an investment object or security, but "as an expression of support for the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol "$TRUMP".

In recent years, Trump has also successfully sold digital trading cards to his supporters, among other things.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf