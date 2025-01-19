Digital commemorative coin
Donald Trump successful with his own crypto coin
Donald Trump has promised support for cryptocurrencies - and shortly before returning to the White House, he is setting an example with his own "meme coin". "$TRUMP" is based on the cryptocurrency platform Solana and is something like a digital commemorative coin that can be traded.
And it is actively traded. Trump surprisingly presented the coin on his online platform Truth Social on Friday evening. By Sunday morning, the market value of the "$TRUMP" coins had risen to around 13 billion dollars.
Initially 200 million units
Initially, 200 million units were released, with a further 800 million to follow within three years. 80 percent of the "$TRUMP" coins will be held by two companies associated with the Trump Organization: CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight.
The name of the latter and the coin's logo are based on the scene after the assassination attempt on Trump in July last year. Trump held out his fist and shouted: "Fight! Fight! Fight!" (Fight! Fight! Fight!)
The two companies are likely to benefit the most initially if the crypto coin is popular.
Not an investment object!
The website for the digital coin points out that it is not intended as an investment object or security, but "as an expression of support for the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol "$TRUMP".
In recent years, Trump has also successfully sold digital trading cards to his supporters, among other things.
