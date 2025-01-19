Talent Day
“Sport gives me a chance to get out of everyday life”
The second Talent Day in Hinterstoder for people with disabilities was a huge success despite the icy temperatures and sent out a very important signal. The winter sports enthusiasts were beaming with joy!
The parking lot was packed. The thermometer showed a frosty minus eight degrees. This made waiting for the gondola ride a real shivering experience. Nevertheless, everything was in place for a heart-warming day, especially as the sun showed its best side during the morning.
Trial opportunity for the disabled
The second Talent Day of the Austrian Paralympic Committee was held in Hinterstoder, where disabled children were able to try out winter sports accompanied by local Para aces. "We already took part last year, it's a great thing," says 15-year-old Nico while waiting for the ascent.
A chance to escape everyday life
"I found out about it recently and was immediately enthusiastic. Sport gives me the chance to get away from everyday life," said 19-year-old Sebastian, who had traveled from Voitsberg with his dad and lost his left leg after being diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of twelve.
"We want to make it easier for these young people to access winter sports and find talent for future Paralympics," said ÖPC President Maria Rauch-Kallat, while little Felix (9), who suffers from genetic muscular atrophy, appeared behind her with his dad Stefan. "A monoski for Felix costs 700 euros just for the orthopaedic equipment, we can test it here for free," said his father.
"If you want a good device, you have to invest 6,000 euros," continued Sarah from Linz, who has been paraplegic since birth and has discovered a love of winter sports since the Covid pandemic. "It often fails because you always need support, not just financially," Sarah said, shortly before whizzing down the slopes with a smile.
