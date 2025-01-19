Migration & Peace
Schönborn sermon: Who should listen closely here
After more than 30 years, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn celebrated his farewell as Archbishop of Vienna on Saturday with a large thanksgiving ceremony in St. Stephen's Cathedral. And not without reminding us of values that are in danger of being forgotten, especially in these times. A classification.
Anyone who attended the thanksgiving service in Vienna on Saturday could feel it directly: the warmth, the joy, the warmth that overcame you in the middle of St. Stephen's Cathedral, which was filled to bursting point. Around 4000 people celebrated with the "great bridge builder", Archbishop Christoph Schönborn - full of expectation with harmonious singing beforehand; happy to exuberant thanks to the lively musical accompaniment later on.
And in between: a cardinal, no longer quite as physically fresh as he was at the beginning of his term of office almost 30 years ago, but otherwise as warm, unifying - but clear if you listen.
So it is not only his thanks to Austria that are important to him as he leaves, but above all his hope "that we will stay on the right path together". The Cardinal chose migration and religious peace as the themes of his last sermon as Archbishop of Vienna.
I would like to begin by thanking Austria and expressing my hope that we will remain on the right path together.
Kardinal Christoph Schönborn
Cardinal calls for compassion and humanity
He does not leave his flock without an appeal, without reminding them of what is needed: compassion and humanity, also towards those who - like he once did as a refugee child in 1945 - want to find a new home in Austria.
"They come as strangers and become at home here. They become Austrians," said the Archbishop: "They bring their languages, cultures and religions with them. They enrich our country, not without tension, and help shape its future."
Schönborn: "A sober look at the demographics of Austria and Europe must make it clear to us that it will be no different in the future. The success of this coexistence between those who have settled here and those who have arrived is crucial for our future."
"Migration in its dramatic form, the influx of refugees, determines the lives of countless people," said the Cardinal: "Austria will be no exception here in the future. Let us give thanks that we can live in peace. It is not a matter of course. Having a heart for refugees is part of humanity. It can also become our destiny."
He goes on to say: "Compassion is what makes a society human. Compassion poisons society and ourselves."
The cardinal therefore calls for humanity and compassion. And that now, in an obvious time of political change, and not just here in Austria. So who should listen particularly carefully when the Cardinal talks about the future, peace, home, humanity and compassion? Probably all of us.
Having a heart for refugees is part of humanity. It can also become our destiny.
Kardinal Christoph Schönborn
Cooperation between religions cannot be taken for granted
Schönborn also expressed his gratitude for the good cooperation between religions in Austria: "This is also not a matter of course. It is the fruit of constant efforts to show mutual respect and appreciation."
"We know far too little about each other - about the religion of others and unfortunately also about our own religion," he said. "We are approaching widespread religious illiteracy. Parents often barely have the elementary knowledge of the faith that has shaped generations in our country. How are children supposed to learn about faith?"
Despite everything, he is confident, said Schönborn, quoting the German poet Friedrich Hölderlin: "Where danger grows, so does salvation."
New interest in religion among young people
A recent study on religion in Austria shows a new, stronger interest in religion among the younger generation. Encouraging, said the Cardinal - and not entirely surprising, "if we take seriously that the search for meaning and fulfillment lives in every human heart".
Compassion is what makes a society human. Uncompassion poisons society and ourselves.
Kardinal Christoph Schönborn
Discovering religion and faith as a personal path "is always possible, especially in our seemingly unbelieving world", emphasized Schönborn: "How can it be explained that in secular France, 13,000 mostly young adults applied for baptism last Easter? As regrettable as it is, religious illiteracy can also be an opportunity for a new search for meaning and a discovery of faith."
Fresh faith instead of rigid traditions
He emphasized this one particular "call": "In the midst of life, people experience a kind of 'follow me'. This is the inexhaustible resource from which faith proves to be new and fresh in all generations."
"Otherwise," said Schönborn, "it would have died out long ago, frozen and suffocated or frozen by its traditions and institutions. The fact that it is always fresh and alive is down to those who continue today." And here, it must be said, he has always been someone who leads by example.
Schönborn concluded his last sermon as Archbishop of Vienna with the words: "I thank you all for the kindness you have shown me. My greatest wish is that this mutual goodwill should never be lost, even if we have conflicts with each other."
As I said, the cardinal has always been a bridge-builder - "Pontifex austriacus", as Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen called him - and will remain so to the end.
