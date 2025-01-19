"Krone" series
Something is happening in Pongau despite tight budgets
Municipalities have to save money, that is a well-known fact throughout the country. The mayors in Pongau only spend money in a well-considered manner. Large investments are planned for several years, small ones are the rule. However, some expenditure is unavoidable.
Altenmarkt
This year, the Ennspongau municipality wants to lay the foundations for the Kellerdörfl building land protection model "35 residential units are to be built," says local leader Josef Steger (ÖVP). In addition, the commercial area east is to be developed.
Bad Gastein
Norbert Ellmauer (ÖVP) places great emphasis on the renovation of the train station and the forecourt (total costs: 20 million euros). The mayor also wants to make progress this year with the use of the thermal springs to generate district heating.
Bad Hofgastein
The neighboring municipality is investing heavily in the new kindergarten. Hofgastein is spending around eleven million euros on the building. In addition, village head Markus Viehauser (ÖVP) continues to invest in flood protection along the Ache river.
Bischofshofen
This year alone, around three million euros are being invested in roads, sewers and hydraulic engineering. The Neue Heimat elementary school will also be extended. "We will also move the youth center to the train station," says Hansjörg Obinger (SPÖ).
Dorfgastein
What projects will be implemented at the entrance to the Gastein Valley next year? What is happening in Dorfgastein? Mayor Bernhard Schachner (ÖVP) did not want to give any answers, even when asked several times.
Just
Investments have already been made in the school and kindergarten, this year it's the turn of the canal and infrastructure. Franz Fritzenwallner (ÖVP) has also shouldered a property development project for assisted living and a day center with the Eben-Mitte project.
Flachau
Thomas Oberreiter (ÖVP) has to carry out road renovation work this year. "We also want to create affordable living space for young people." The municipality is therefore working on the development of three building land models.
Filzmoos
A new, central playground is to be built in the coming months. Major investments will follow in the coming years, according to Josef Hofer (ÖVP). A new fire engine and the renovation of the primary school are due.
Forstau
Neo-mayor Gregor Schwarz wants to start with the general renovation of the kindergarten in the summer (1.2 million euros). In addition, two local bridges are to be renovated. A building land model including development is to follow soon.
Goldegg
According to Hannes Rainer (ÖVP), the conversion of the vicarage into assisted living including a doctor's surgery is one of the biggest projects in the coming years. The mayor wants to develop new water sources and digitize the castle museum.
Grossarl
"Work will continue on flood protection, the bridge to the lift parking lot will be renewed and the adjacent road will be raised," says Hans Ganitzer (SPÖ). Another garage also needs to be built for the fire department.
Hüttau
The kindergarten was extended and a municipal building modernized. "Saving is the order of the day this year," says Rupert Bergmüller (ÖVP). The municipality will redesign two squares in the village this year. Part of the canal will be renewed.
Hüttschlag
The purchase of a new fire engine will cost 380,000 euros. "That's the biggest chunk," says Hans Toferer (ÖVP). Work on the canal is ongoing. A flood protection project is underway.
