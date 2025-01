Men’s slalom in Wengen, LIVE from 10.15 am

You have to go back to the 1984/85 season to find a worse start to the season for the Austrians in the slalom. Back then, they only achieved their first podium finish in the tenth slalom of the winter. The density in the current team is certainly there: In the first Adelboden run a week ago, seven ÖSV athletes finished in the top 19 - with Feller at the top of the rankings. "Then of course it was a bitter second run for us," said Pfeifer. Fabio Gstrein in fifth and Michael Matt in ninth were the best from the Austrian camp in the end, Johannes Strolz came 15th.