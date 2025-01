Strabag boss died during a cure in Upper Carinthia

She continued: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board of Strabag SE, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family. Our condolences also go out to all Strabag employees, whom Klemens Haselsteiner regarded as his extended family." An obituary from the Group stated that Haselsteiner had made a significant contribution to the realignment of the construction giant with his "flair for future topics". His impulses had "radiant power" far beyond the company.