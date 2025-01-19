Vorteilswelt
Request for donations

Krebshilfe Steiermark: Those affected are getting younger and younger

19.01.2025 18:00
19.01.2025 18:00

50,000 Styrians are currently living with cancer, 40 percent of whom are under the age of 65 - and this proportion is growing. Krebshilfe supports them and their families and needs your donation to do so.

The figures have remained constant for years: around 50,000 Styrians are living with cancer, with around 7,000 new cases being diagnosed every year. But one development is shocking for Christian Scherer, Managing Director of Krebshilfe Steiermark: "Cancer patients are getting younger and younger. In the past, it mainly affected grandma and grandpa in families, but today it's more and more often mother and father," he says.

This also requires new counseling services from Cancer Aid: "For example, there's a four-year-old who stops talking because she blames herself for her dad's cancer. Or the pubescent teenager who believes they are no longer entitled to their youth because they have to be there for their sick mom."

Those affected are getting younger and younger
The fact that cancer sufferers are getting younger also has far-reaching financial consequences. Around 40 percent of those affected are between 16 and 65 years old and therefore of working age. "Care can't be so good that an illness doesn't cost money. We therefore have an emergency aid fund for cases of particular hardship," says Scherer.

Demand is increasing all the time. "That's why it's also important that we raise donations so that we can continue to offer our services free of charge." He also has a demand for politicians: "There is an urgent need for protection against dismissal for cancer patients. And it would also be important to introduce part-time reintegration so that people who have recovered from an illness can gradually return to work."

Donations to: Austrian Cancer Aid Styria, 
IBAN: AT21 2081 5012 0082 2995

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
