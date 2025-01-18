Connor turned 30
Tom Cruise and Kidman’s son shares rare photos
Kids, time flies! Connor Cruise, adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, turned 30 on Friday and to celebrate, the celebrity scion posted a series of photos of himself on his Insta story. A rarity!
The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman leads a life away from the public eye. Public appearances like the one he made with his father around four years ago are just as rare as posts on his Instagram profile.
Connor loves fishing
But now Connor Cruise has made an exception - for a good reason. The celebrity scion celebrated his 30th birthday at the end of the week and received plenty of congratulations on his special day.
And Connor has now proudly published it in his Instagram story. The birthday boy can be seen enjoying one of his favorite hobbies, fishing.
Other photos show Cruise and Kidman's son with a baseball mascot, playing golf or dressed up as Santa Claus.
Connor was clearly delighted with the many congratulations. He commented on many of the photos with words like "Thanks, bro!" or "I love you, bro!"
Cruise and Kidman also adopted Isabella
Kidman and Cruise not only adopted Connor during their marriage, but also daughter Isabella (32). Like her father, Connor and Isabella have devoted themselves to Scientology, which is said to have led to a difficult relationship with her mother.
Kidman has been married to singer Keith Urban since 2006 and has two daughters with him: Sunday Rose (15) and Faith Margaret (13).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
