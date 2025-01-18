Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Connor turned 30

Tom Cruise and Kidman’s son shares rare photos

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 12:25

Kids, time flies! Connor Cruise, adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, turned 30 on Friday and to celebrate, the celebrity scion posted a series of photos of himself on his Insta story. A rarity!

0 Kommentare

The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman leads a life away from the public eye. Public appearances like the one he made with his father around four years ago are just as rare as posts on his Instagram profile.

Connor loves fishing
But now Connor Cruise has made an exception - for a good reason. The celebrity scion celebrated his 30th birthday at the end of the week and received plenty of congratulations on his special day.

Connor Cruise is a big fan of fishing. Among other things, the celebrity scion shared this photo. (Bild: instagram.com/theconnorcruise)
Connor Cruise is a big fan of fishing. Among other things, the celebrity scion shared this photo.
(Bild: instagram.com/theconnorcruise)

And Connor has now proudly published it in his Instagram story. The birthday boy can be seen enjoying one of his favorite hobbies, fishing.

Other photos show Cruise and Kidman's son with a baseball mascot, playing golf or dressed up as Santa Claus.

Photos like this are a rarity, as Connor Cruise gives very few insights into his life. (Bild: instagram.com/theconnorcruise)
Photos like this are a rarity, as Connor Cruise gives very few insights into his life.
(Bild: instagram.com/theconnorcruise)

Connor was clearly delighted with the many congratulations. He commented on many of the photos with words like "Thanks, bro!" or "I love you, bro!"

Cruise and Kidman also adopted Isabella
Kidman and Cruise not only adopted Connor during their marriage, but also daughter Isabella (32). Like her father, Connor and Isabella have devoted themselves to Scientology, which is said to have led to a difficult relationship with her mother.

Kidman has been married to singer Keith Urban since 2006 and has two daughters with him: Sunday Rose (15) and Faith Margaret (13).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf