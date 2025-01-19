Avec/Jasmin

How have you developed over time?

I've definitely matured, I know my way around the music business much better and I've set up my own label. While composing the new songs, I had the feeling that I no longer had to disguise anything. I've become more direct in my wording, something I wouldn't have dared to do ten years ago. But now it's time to hit the table and tell it like it is - because life doesn't send us the stories it has planned for us in a veiled way. They come one after the other.