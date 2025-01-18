Incident in London
Secret MPs’ bar closed after drugs allegation
An otherwise top-secret bar frequented only by British MPs has involuntarily come under public scrutiny. Following allegations by a member of staff that something was mixed into her drink in the "Strangers' Bar", the establishment was closed.
The Strangers' Bar will remain closed from Monday while safety precautions are reviewed, the House of Commons confirmed.
Alcohol consumption in the British parliament has made headlines on several occasions. There are several cafés and bars in the famous building on the Thames - the Palace of Westminster.
Famous bar behind the scenes
The "Strangers' Bar" is located behind closed doors and is a meeting place for MPs and others from the political world. A member of parliamentary staff reported in early January that her drink had been tampered with, according to the British news agency PA.
"The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers," the Metropolitan Police said. A spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the suspicion worrying.
Government wants to take action against spiking
Only a few weeks ago, the government announced that it wanted to take stronger action against the danger of knockout drops in bars and clubs. Perpetrators put drugs in their victims' drinks when spiking in order to rape them later, for example.
Drinking habits also repeatedly lead to debates in the British parliament. According to the Guardian newspaper, a group of MPs recently proposed restricting the serving of alcohol. According to a complaints office in parliament, alcohol also often plays a role when it comes to inappropriate behavior.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.